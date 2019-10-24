news, story, article

By Eunice Tekie Tei, GNA



Donkorkrom (E/R), Oct. 24, GNA - The Afram Plains Development Organization (APDO), a non- governmental organization in collaboration with United Purpose, a United Kingdom (UK) based organization, have presented relevant reading materials to the Donkorkrom D/A School Library.

Mr Abdul Yakubu Omoro Modoc, Executive Director of APDO, said quality education at the basic level is critical in shaping the academic performance of children, hence the need to inculcate in them the habit of reading and making reading and learning materials available.

He said pupils at the basic schools are very intelligent and smart and must be supported by stakeholders in education for them to compete effectively with their colleagues in other schools.

Mr Modoc urged teachers to continue in their efforts to improve on the performances of the pupils by putting the facilities to good use.

Ms Juliet Lampoh, the Country Director for United Purpose, said the donation forms part of the organization's efforts to provide support to schools in hard to reach areas.

She urged the pupils to take advantage of the library and spend their leisure time in reading.

