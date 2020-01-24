news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 24, GNA – The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) on Friday said Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) should be fully adapted to ensure graduate unemployment is reduce.



TVET has the potential to promote peace and eliminate poverty and despondency in the society, a statement signed by Mr Kofi Asare, Chairman of GNECC to mark the International Day of Education and copied to the Ghana News Agency stated.

The statement said, for the educational system to produce graduates who had the capacity to engage in economic opportunities and participate in the prosperity agenda, government, stakeholders and development partners should prioritize TVET by making it free up to tertiary level to encourage young people to subscribe.

It said, TVET learning centers should be equipped to ensure that quality of instruction and learning outcomes were consistent with standards required by the industry.

The statement further mentioned that, outreaches should be embarked in communities and schools to change knowledge, attitudes and perceptions on TVET amongst parents, students and the society in general.

It added that career guidance assistance at the basic level was prudent to encourage students consider choosing TVET programsmes.

It said government should ensure there was a smooth progression from the lowest level up to the post graduate level to assure students of opportunities for career advancement in TVET.

It said government’s commitment to providing quality pre-basic, basic and secondary education to Ghanaians would be incomplete if it did not lead to economic prosperity which was a pre-requisite for peace and national development.

GNECC is a network of Civil Society Organizations, professional groupings educational/research institutions and other practitioners interested in promoting quality basic education for all.

GNA