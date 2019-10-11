news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu (U/W), Oct. 11, GNA - Tumu College of Education Demonstration Junior High School (JHS) has won the maiden edition of Core Subjects Quiz Competition held at the Tumu Secondary Technical School where six basic schools participated.

The participating schools included Tumu College of Education Demonstration JHS, St. Gabriel’s JHS school and T.I. Ahmadiyya, all from Sissala East.

The remaining schools came from Sissala West District comprising Sorbelle, Wuljua and Pulima junior high.

The Agriculture Labour Services Agency (ALSA) and the Sissala East Municipal Education office of the Ghana Education Service with sponsorship from RMG organised the competition.

Representatives of the schools were grilled on core competencies in English, Social Studies, Mathematics and Science.

The winning school, which scooped 38 points received GH¢10,000.00 worth of agriculture products to undertake a 10-acre farm project in next year’s farming season.

Two pupils - Dimmie Mjaheed, a 14-year-old form three student and Baloro Annal Huda Emeko, a 12-year old form two student who represented the school received Itel Tablet computer each and an amount of GH¢2,000.00.

They also had school bags and packs containing assorted educational materials and mosquito nets.

Representatives of Wuljua JHS, who came second with 37 points, also received an Itel Tablet computer, a cash amount of GH¢1,500.00 with a school bag containing GH¢5,000.00 worth of farm inputs.

St. Gabriel JHS placed third with 21 points and took away GH¢1,000.00, and a pack containing farm inputs worth GH¢3,000.00.

The best female contender was Kancho Ruwaida from Wuljua JHS who received a separate cash donation of GH¢2,000.00 from RMG.

Mr Seidu Awindor, the Operations Manager for ALSA, said his organization with support from RMG has supported 2,500 farmers in the Sissala area to cultivate 18,000 acres of maize.

He said the effort was to facilitate access to high quality inputs and make credit available at the doorsteps of farmers to improve livelihoods and stimulate their interest in educating their children.

GNA