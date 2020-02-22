news, story, article

Punpunie (W/R), Feb. 20, GNA - Tullow Ghana Limited has constructed a modern kindergarten for the Punpunie Community in the Ahanta West Municipality to facilitate teaching and learning at the formative level.

The facility has a playground, canteen and rest rooms built with sustainable materials by Sabre Education Trust, with financial commitment from Tullow Ghana.





The Punpunie Community has a population of 1,600 but lags behind in accessing quality education in terms of school infrastructure and accommodation to help in teacher retention.

Ms Cynthia Lumor, the Corporate Affairs Director at Tullow Ghana, at the commissioning, said: "We believe education is the bedrock of every strong society that is why we support education right from kindergarten to the tertiary level".

She said the facility would help solve some of the educational needs as well as give relevance to SDG-Four on quality education.

Ms Lumor said the company had also provided similar facilities along the seven coastal areas and trained teachers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education at the basic level.

Madam Santa Maria Nyame, the Headmistress of the School, expressed gratitude for the timely provision of the facility and called on other institutions to support the Assembly by providing accommodation for staff and other classroom needs.

