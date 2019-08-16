news, story, article

Accra, Aug 16, GNA - Tullow Ghana Limited has committed $10 million to support infra structural development in selected Senior High Schools across the country in the next five years.



The gesture is in support of government's free Senior High School agenda.

Mr Kweku Andoh Awotwi, the Executive Vice President, Tullow Ghana, said the company would release $2 million every year towards the construction of classrooms and dormitories in these schools.

Mr Awotwi was speaking to journalists on the sidelines of the Tullow Ghana Media Capacity Building Programme on Essentials of Upstream Oil and Gas Industry in Accra.

The two-day training is designed to equip participants with fundamental knowledge of the oil and gas sector.

It is also to provide an in-depth understanding into technologies, coverage and operations, particularly in Ghana of the sector.

The event was facilitated in collaboration with the Aberdeen Drilling School and the RigWorld Training Centre.

He said already, they have identified 20 schools across the country and at least one from each region.

"The project will commence this year," he added.

GNA