By Stanley Awalime, GNA



Peki Blengo (VR), Sept. 20, GNA - Mr Mawunyo Emmanuel, South Dayi District Liberian has advised pupils and students to stop treating their books as enemies and enjoy them.



He asked the pupils to stop making time for unnecessary things and rather make more time to visit the library and experience the happiness in reading.

“Books are not your enemies but rather your friends. Read them each and every day because without reading, you cannot make any progress in your academic life,” Mr Mawunyo Emmanuel said.

He said this at a reading festival organized for some selected schools in the South Dayi District as part of Ghana Library Authority’s year of reading activities.

The reading festival is a programme that focuses on nurturing and revamping the reading attitude among pupils.

Mr Guy Amarteifio, the Volta Regional Librarian, asked pupils and students to revamp their reading habit because pupils who could not read were always disadvantaged.

“Children who cannot read develop negative attitude towards school and if over looked, struggling readers become disadvantaged in school years and beyond,” Mr Amarteifio said.

The reading festival was well patronized by teachers and parents in the District, with some promising to encourage their children to make reading a habit.

