news, story, article

By Rosemary Wayo, GNA



Tamale (N/R), Sept. 11, GNA – The Total Life Enhancement Centre Ghana, (TOLEC Gh), a Non- Governmental Organisation, has organized a mental health sensitization workshop for first year students of the Tamale Nursing Training College (NTC).

The workshop, which sought to enlighten health workers on the effects of mental health disorders, also afforded the students the opportunity to make inputs and seek clarifications.

The students were equipped to see emotions that occur as a result of academic and financial stress as natural and were also empowered on ways to handle them to avoid mental health issues.

Madam Racheal Laaso, a Senior Nurse of the Kings Medical Centre, said mental health concerns are critical and yet seem neglected in the country.

She said the workshop constituted efforts to raise a new generation of health workers who would appreciate the dynamics of mental health and function in every sphere of the health sector.

She expressed concern on how patients fail to fully respond to medical treatment due to the existence of other psychosocial factors they encounter in their environment.

Madam Rashidatu Monne, the Counselor for the Tamale NTC, expressed gratitude to the management of TOLEC Ghana for the intervention to help the fresh batch of students to adjust psychologically to their new environment.

She appealed to relevant organizations to help lessen the burden of counselors and tutors of NTCs by emulating the example of TOLEC Ghana in the effort to enhance the production of better nurses and midwives.

Miss Josephine Asuming, a first year midwifery student, said the presentations from the workshop has relieved her of some fears in managing academic and emotional stress and coping with people of different backgrounds.

TOLEC Ghana, as an NGO and a health care service provider in psychological and mental health, also provides support services on other health related issues.

GNA