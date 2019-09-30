news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Aboadze(WR), Sept. 30, GNA - The Takoradi International Company, (TICO) has provided scholarship packages to more than 200 students within the Shama District as key a intervention to improving the quality of lives residents in the company's catchment area.

The scholarship package christened, "Kramer scholarship awards", covers 200 adults and children from the basic level through to the tertiary.

Mr. Ernest Osafo, the General Manager of TICO said the management of TICO had sustained the scholarship initiative by Larry Kramer, a partner with the VRA in 2001 because it had given meaning to many deprived lives in the Shama district.

He said beyond their operations as energy giants, the Company applied itself to a creed of social responsibility, an integration of power business with community support in the field of education, health and environmental sustainability.

He said the Company had over the period supported two medical students abroad for studies, supported the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and provided Oxygen facility for the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital among others.

Mr. Osafo noted that the board and leadership of TICO were committed to the development of the district and would contribute in any way to the betterment of their operational areas.

Mr. Joseph Amoah, the District Chief Executive of Shama pointed out that an educated community had the aptitude and ability to find solutions to its problems adding, education was the backbone of every society and commended the company for the support over the years.

Ms. Efua Amoakoah-Quansah, the District Director of Education appreciated the successes chalked by the district in terms of education and the contribution of TICO in particular.

"You have demonstrated that education is indeed very dear to your heart... Your kind gesture has always provided an opportunity and support for students with different dreams and aspirations to realise them", she added.

GNA