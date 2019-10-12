news, story, article

By Ewoenam Kpodo, GNA

Ho Oct. 12, GNA - Some 300 girls drawn from basic and senior high schools in Ho and Hohoe municipalities, South Tongu and Afadzato South districts of the Volta Region have joined the rest of the world to celebrate this year's International Day of Girls.

The event held at the OLA Girls Senior High School and chaired by Headmistress of the School, was organised by the Girls’ Education Unit of the Ghana Education Service (GES) with funding support from Plan International Ghana.

It was on the theme: “Equal Representation: Girls Get Equal”, and aimed at increasing awareness of gender inequality faced by girls globally based on their gender.

It also attracted the participation of boys.

Madam Enyonam Afi Amafugah, Regional Director, GES, encouraged parents to keep their girls in school and advised girls to always be careful and report unwelcome advances towards them and concentrate on their studies to become women of substance in future.

She cautioned male teachers to resist every temptation to prey on school girls saying, their only duty was to mould the girls into useful adults and not take advantage of them.

Madam Rose Beyuo Siilo, Programme Unit Manager, Plan International Ghana, Volta, said the child-focused Organisation was among other things, affecting about 28,000 children directly with sponsorship programmes in the country.

She gave staggering statistics of underrepresentation of women in various endeavours of work to justify why her Organisation was championing justice and equality for girls and women.

Madam Siilo expressed hope that the girls would be empowered by the events of the Day to become responsible future leaders.

The participants engaged in panel discussions and role plays after a route march through the principal streets of Ho.

International Day of the Girl is observed worldwide on every October 11.

GNA