news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 10, GNA – The 2019 edition of TheKidz Magazine Creative Writing Contest, an English story writing competition open to children from the ages of seven to 12, has chosen “bullying” as a topic for the contest.



Word length is expected to be between 150 and 250 words and the entries, which opened on Sunday September 1, 2019, would close on Sunday September 22, 2019.

A statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Solomon Sedinam Agbemenya, the Executive Producer of the Contest, said it is necessary for the expression of thoughts to be an integral part of the development of children.

The contest was, therefore, designed to develop children’s imaginative and storytelling abilities, identify young talented writers and encourage reading among them.

The statement said the contest is an initiative of El- Evangel Publications, publishers of TheKidz Magazine, an educative, informative and fun-filled magazine aimed at developing young readers.

For every edition, a theme would be selected with a focus on moral and social issues on which children will be required to write a story, it said.

The statement said emphasis on the effort was to shape the values of children to form specific, context-driven rules that guide their behaviours while they grow and help contestants to build their communication and imaginative skills and as well promote originality of ideas and thoughts.

It said winning packages include published book (50 copies) for winner, a trip to City Escape Amusement Park, a piloting experience with Pegasus Aviation Academy, a one-day edutainment treat at Cocos Family Circle, stationery supplies, souvenirs, cash prizes and other consolation prizes.

The statement urged parents and guardians to encourage their wards to participate in the contest and called on the public to visit www.thekidzmag.com for further information on participation, guidelines, eligibility and other requirements.

GNA