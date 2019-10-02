news, story, article

By P. K. Yankey, GNA



Ankobra (W/R), Oct. 2, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, has appealed to indigenes in the area to rally behind him as he seeks to improve education delivery in the area.

He said the development of the area depends on this and pledged his commitment towards building more education infrastructure to augment existing ones.

Mr Buah said this when he commissioned a-six-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities such as laboratory, office and water closet toilet for the Ankobra Catholic Primary School.

He said the old block was deteriorating and no longer safe and ideal for conducive academic work, hence the need for the effort.

Mr Buah said the future of the children is critical and dear to his heart and urged parents to see education as the key to the improving their lot.

He said the National Democratic Congress's record in terms of providing educational infrastructure has been exceptional and cited many classroom blocks built in Ellembelle during his tenure.

The MP pledged to continue to organize mock examinations for BECE candidates and special intervention classes would also be held for SHS students.

Mr Buah said some of the projects executed since 2009 include 34 CHPS compounds to cater for the healthcare needs of the people, a mobile clinic van, akin to the health care project, an Elder Care center among others.

Madam Ishmaelina Amissah, the headteacher of the school, thanked the MP for responding positively to their request.

She admitted that the success of the new curriculum required a conducive environment for sound academic work and appealed to the MP to build an additional KG and nursery block for the school.

Mr Kwasi Bonzo, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ellembelle, commended the MP for pushing the development agenda of the District to a higher pedestal and promised to build the kindergarten block by September 2020.

MrPeter Ackah Blay, District Director of Education, said existing facilities at the old site was deplorable and quite inhumane.

He commended the MP for his efforts adding that the District Directorate would ensure that the new curriculum was fully implemented.

Nana Akpor, chief of Asanda, called on school children to halt the practice of free night calls as this would affect their academic responsibilities and urged parents to carefully monitor their wards.

GNA