By Samira Larbie/Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA



Accra, Sept. 21, GNA — Managements of tertiary institutions and industries have been advised to establish a dialogue that will enable them develop programmes relevant for the job market.

Mr Neil Armstrong Mortagbe, the Chief Executive Officer of The Naymort Group, who made the call, said bridging the gap between academia and the industry was imperative if graduate unemployment was to be curtailed and ensure national development.

He gave the advice at the 12th matriculation ceremony of Gh Schools on Friday in Accra.

The theme for the event was: “Bridging the Gap between Academia and Industry-The Role of Industry in Delivering Relevant Skill-Based Training”.

Mr Mortagbe said: “Industries can help you by showing how industry works, and in fact the whole industry work differs from academia, but academia gives you a theoretical understanding or a foundation of the practical sides of industries. For me the biggest thing is industry giving you that practical knowledge”.

“But how do we bridge that gap? Create an on-going dialogue with industries that is relevant to the institutions and within that dialogue put together a set of objectives that address that gap.

Industries have money, they sponsor all sort of things but how much is put into developing programmes that will build students’ capacity to access a job or start one’s own business after completing their course of training?”, he said.

Mr Mortagbe said the dialogue should include the students rather than school management, faculty and industry players because they are the beneficiaries.

“That dialogue should also involve the students and not only at the level of management, faculty and industry players because the one who is going to be a beneficiary must also sit in there to express their opinion on what they also expect from the industries whilst on the job,” he said.

The ceremony saw a total of 529 students inducted to offer diploma courses in three different faculties in the school.

This includes 18 students for the Fashion School, 80 students for the Cosmetology School with 431 students also inducted into the Media School.

Mr Leslie Addo Listowell, the Rector of GH Media and Cosmetology Schools, said the institution was committed to ensuring that it provided technical training in order to equip students with the needed technical skills to fully fit in the media industry.

He said the school has witnessed immense growth since its establishment five years ago.

“Today, our students’ population has increased to more than a thousand and five hundred, which shows a tremendous improvement in the total number of 13 students that were first enrolled into the school”, he said.

He assured students of management’s commitment to continually build strong ties, especially with industry players to inform its training models in order to prepare them for the job market.

Mr Kofi Osei Kusi, the Chancellor of the school, said the institution would continue to provide skills, that best fits this current dispensation of technological advancement.

He urged the students to develop character and leadership skills that would not only ensure that they take up important positions but also enable them succeed in life.

