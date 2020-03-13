news, story, article

By Priscilla Nimako / Elizabeth Baah



Tema, Mar 13, GNA - The Tema Secondary School has organized a day’s mentorship programme for final year students of the school.



The programme was spearheaded by the Chaplaincy Board of the School in collaboration with the Tema Secondary School Old Students Association (TOSA).

The mentorship was also aimed at empowering the students numbering over 690 to have self belief, take their studies serious and become responsible citizens.

Mr Kwadwo Baah, Assistant Organizer of TOSA and Business Director of Fixit ICT Centre told the Ghana News Agency that the programme afforded the old students the opportunity to give back to the school.

Mr Baah said the school had given them the opportunity to excel in life therefore the need to create the platform for the younger ones to also make it by mentoring them onto the right path.

Dr Emmanuel Owusu-Ansah, Director at the Ministry of Sports and a patron of TOSA-UG, encouraged the students to be mindful of their bad habits and attitudes indicating that was the only thing that could prevent them from achieving their dreams.

Dr Owusu-Ansah, who was a former Director at the University of Ghana Sport Directorate, reminded the students that they must be focused and work towards their aspiration, stressing that there were no shortcuts to success.

Mr Victor Adjei, Chief Executive Officer, CEVAG Group, speaking on the topic: “Thinking ahead: the pathway to excellence,” reiterated the need for the students to study hard and believe that they could one day make an impact in the society.

Dr Adjei urged them to cultivate a mind of success and strive to be achievers while eschewing procrastination as that would prevent them from passing their exams adding that, the students should set targets for themselves as well as work hard towards achieving them in the upcoming exams and life in general.

“Avoid giving excuses, believe in yourself and have an objective for yourself, once you have an objective and work at it, you will succeed,” he said.

Dr Philip Mensah, a lecturer at the Pentecost University College, speaking on the topic, “Exams and study skills” told the students to identify their learning styles and improve upon them.

He said they must know which of the three learning styles they fit in and adjust themselves accordingly explaining that these were visual, textual and auditory which involved learning by capturing everything in the mind, relating conceptual things to real life examples and learning through hearing respectively.

Mrs Lucy Naih, Assistant headmistress of Chemu Secondary School, on her part, interacted with the students on the topic, “Key exams flavors: overcoming exams fear and fever” encouraged them to form study groups, read exams instruction and get the understanding before answering to avoid deviation.

