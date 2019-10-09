news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 9, GNA - Mr Dennis The Tema West Constituency Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dennis Amfo-Sefah, on Tuesday donated one thousand (1,000) pieces of school uniforms to brilliant ,but needy students he nicknamed ‘Little Akufo-Addos,’ in his Constituency.



Mr. Amfo-Sefa, popularly called Nana Boakye, handed over the uniforms to the Mexico Basic School in the Tema West Constituency, saying it was his widow’s mite towards ensuring that poverty did not debar the children from attaining the education that their brilliance deserved.

“The philosophy behind this donation is simple, President Akufo-Addo has set the stage to ensure that no Ghanaian child is deprived of education no matter their background. In our Constituency here, our MP, Mr Carlos Ahenkorah has responded to the President’s challenge and he is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that our children here are kept in school.

“Today’s donation is just my effort to complement the efforts that had already been put in motion,” Nana Boakye explained.

Earlier, he explained that the children who were to benefit from the donation were brilliant future leaders, who held great prospects like President Akufo-Addo.

“I call them little ‘Akufo-Addos’ because I have seen the grades of some of these pupils and their intelligence easily gives the assurance that in future, we could have great leaders like President Akufo-Addo among them. It would be a shame to allow lack and poverty to frustrate them out of school,” Nana Boakye said.

The MP for Tema West and Deputy Minister of Trade, Mr Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah, who himself has been in the business of donating desks, math sets and other accoutrements to schools in the Constituency was praised by chairman Nana Boakye.

Also in accompaniment was Mr. Kofi Mensah, an aspiring Assemblyman for the Halcrow Electoral Area in the Tema Metropolis.

Headteacher of the school, Mrs. Helena Ofori Boateng, was full of praise for the NPP Chairman saying his benevolence was a welcome relief for some of the pupils who were struggling to remain in school in spite of exceptional brilliance.

He said the donation was an exemplary gesture that was worth commending as it would inspire others to also and donate. “infact the uniforms donated has boosted the confidence of the school children” Mrs. Boateng said.

Meanwhile, Mr Carlos Ahenkorah praised the resourcefulness of the Constituency Chairman, saying his latest benevolent gesture was characteristic of Nana Boakye.

“He is one of the main contributors to the massive victory that the NPP won in Tema West during the 2016 election. Our Constituency Chairman has been a financial pillar to the party through thick and thin and I am not surprised at all that he has been able to do this for these brilliant but needy children he himself has nicknamed ‘little Akufo-Addos’ today,” Mr Ahenkorah said.

GNA