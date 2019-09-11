news, story, article

By, James Amoh Jnr, GNA

Tema, Sept 11, GNA - The Lions Club of Tema, a leading international and humanitarian service organization, has donated assorted items to the Kotobabi TMA Number Two Junior High School in the Tema West Municipality.

The items, which included; 70 school uniforms, 50 pair of shoes and sanitary pads were donated upon a request made by authorities of the school.

The organization, as part of its efforts to ensure that pupils studied in safer environments, also reroofed some classrooms which had their roofs ripped off.

Making the donation at a brief gathering of pupils and teachers at the school on Tuesday, which coincided with the start of the academic year, Mr William Abakah, a Past President of the Tema Lions Club, said the donation was rather opportune since it would go a long way to deal with absenteeism, especially among less privileged pupils, as a result of the lack of school uniforms or raddled ones.

He said the provision of school uniforms and shoes was to complement parents and government’s efforts as it had become apparent that the active participation of pupils in school somewhat depended on how well they were clothed.

He added that in the past years, the Lions Club had conducted health screening exercises in the school where pupils had their physical bodies examined, eyes and ears assessed and provided general health education.

In the coming weeks, however, Mr Abakah indicated that similar donation exercises would be carried in schools in Tema New Town and Ashaiman.

According to him, the Lions Club in its humanitarian drive had chalked some significant strides in the provision of health care delivery in Tema and most parts of the country.

Particularly citing the construction and equipping of a modern Eye Care Centre at the Tema General Hospital with routine maintenance, he noted that the Lions Club would not relent on its acts of kindness in giving new lease of life to the needy.

Madam Yacoba Otoo, Girl Child Facilitator of the School, who expressed appreciation for the gesture, speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the provision of the uniforms and shoes were timely as it would reduce the burden on parents.

That, she said, would eventually reduce absenteeism which had been on the increase in the previous academic year.

GNA