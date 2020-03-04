news, story, article

By Emelia Addae, GNA



Akim Oda (E/R) March 4, GNA - TEEN FOCUS, a community based group aimed at providing a responsible adolescent society in future has advised students to abstain from sex in their adolescent stage.

Ms Portia Efe Nyarko, the leader of TEEN FOCUS who gave the advice when she met students at Akim Oda Presbyterian Junior High School explained that using some birth control methods like the menstrual cycle method which many sexually active teenage girls relied on could be deceitful and could lead to an unwanted pregnancy.

Ms Nyarko also took the students through the negative effect of teenage pregnancy, effect of contraceptive pills and menstrual hygiene.

She explained that, constant usage of the contraceptive pills could cause breast tenderness, vaginal discharge and cancer.

She said, such conditions made student victims feel uncomfortable and affected their studies and education as a whole.

Mr Samuel Apeatu, the Headteacher for Akim Oda Presbyterian Junior High School thanked the group for the sensitisation programme offered the pupils and assured that teachers would do their part in promoting girl child education.

