news, story, article

By Boakye Baafi, GNA



Ejisu (Ash) Sept. 11, GNA – Madam Amina Achiaa, Ejisu Municipal Director of Education has urged teachers to commit themselves to both the academic and moral training of children entrusted in their care.



She said teachers, particularly, those at the basic levels of education had a crucial role to play to strengthen moral training in schools to help produce children with high moral values and academic achievement.

There was therefore, the need for them to see these children as their own and impart the needed skills and acceptable values to enable them grow up to become responsible citizens in the future.

Madam Achiaa, made the call after touring some schools in the municipality to welcome children who were being admitted into the formal school system for the first time, to mark the “my first day of school” programme.

She praised teachers in the municipality for doing their best to provide quality education and training to children but urged them to do more to make school and learning more attractive to children.

Madam Achiaa urged them to desist from acts such as laziness, absenteeism, lateness to school and other attitudes that brought the image of the teaching profession into dispute.

On the introduction of the new curriculum for the primary schools, Madam Achiaa, commended the teachers for their commitment and dedication during the training period and entreated them to ensure full compliance of guidelines for the successful implementation of the curriculum.

She presented pencils, exercise and drawing books, as well as some biscuits to the new pupils.

Some of the schools she visited were Onwe, Apromase, Edwenase and Ejisu MA primary schools.

GNA