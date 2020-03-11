news, story, article

By Simon Asare, GNA



Accra, March 11, GNA - A total of 1,424 teachers have been trained under e-Transform Teacher Capacity Building project which started in February 2018 and is aimed at creating enabling teaching and learning environment in classrooms.

Out of the number, 1,240 were male while 184 were females drawn from 200 second cycle schools across the country.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ workshop in Accra on Wednesday, Mr Kwasi Adu-Gyan, Director General of the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence in ICT (AITI-KACE), said his outfit signed an MOU with the Ghana Education Service (GES) to undertake the project.

“AITI-KACE has successfully trained the beneficiary teachers to be able to integrate ICT as a tool for resourceful management and effective teaching and learning in schools,” he said.

He said when teachers are digitally literate and trained to use ICT, they are able to integrate it into their curriculum to impact teaching and learning.

“The core achievement of the e-Transform teacher capacity project building has been the ability of AITI-KACE staff to equip teachers with the relevant skills in ICT in modernizing learning and teaching that activate the incorporation of these technologies to benefit education in Ghana,” he said.

Mr Newleaf Eshun, a beneficiary whose teaches Integrated Science at Huni Valley Senior High School in Prestea, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said “this project has digitised teaching and made learning easy for students.

“It has boosted the attendance in class and the student are very interactive especially with the visual presentations and show keen interest in materials presented to them.

“The new tools we have been exposed to have enabled us do more research on various subjects to enable us acquire materials that would facilitate easy learning”.

GNA