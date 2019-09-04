news, story, article

By Francis Duku-Boateng, GNA



Suhyen-Mpaemu (E/R), Sept. 4, GNA – The sod has been cut for the construction of a two-bedroom semidetached teachers quarters for the Mpaemu Basic School at Suhyen-Mpaemu in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The GH¢365,000.00 project is being funded by the District Assembly Common Fund, expected to be completed in six months.

Ms Comfort Asante, the Municipal Chief Executive for the New Juaben North Municipal Assembly, at the sod-cutting ceremony, said the Assembly found it imperative to provide a home for teachers at Mpaemu as motivation for more to accept postings there.

The Headmaster of the School, Mr Daniel Asante, said some teachers walked for about three kilometers to the school to teach, which affected teaching and learning.

He said due to the poor road network in the area some teachers refused postings there and appealed to the contractor to speed up work to complete it as scheduled.

The Odikro of Mpaemu, Nana Bekoe Ahwiren Bismark, commended the Government, through the Municipal Assembly, for the project to advance education in the area.

He promised to keep an eye on all projects to ensure their maintenance.

GNA