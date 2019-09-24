news, story, article

Kumasi, Sept. 24, GNA - 'Collective Learning', a US-based educational organization, has said there is the need for stakeholders to create an appropriate platform which would enhance exchange programmes between African teachers and their counterparts in the Diaspora.

"Issues of collaboration, sharing of resources and ideas are of essence to broaden the frontiers of the teaching profession.

"These help to identify and also bring to the fore the contemporary needs of the teacher for effective and efficient work," Dr Boswell, the Founder, told the Ghana News Agency during a workshop held to share teaching and cultural experiences amongst some visiting US-based educational experts and their local counterparts.

The programme was hosted by the Kumasi Wesley Girls' Senior High School (SHS), and facilitated by 'A Wealth of Women International - Bridget Kyerematen-Darko Division - Ghana (AWOWG-BKD), a non-governmental organization.

The NGO as part of the programme, took time to mentor the students to strive for excellence in their educational career.

Since 2017, the organization has sought to empower Ghanaian female students through mentorship projects.

Dr Boswell said she is delighted to be part of the programme in view of the critical role teachers played in the educational sector.

She urged students of the School to overcome inferiority complex and be courageous in the pursuit of their educational dreams.

Ms Faustina Sekyere, the Assistant Headmistress of the School, expressed gratitude to the NGO for supporting the Administration to realize its dreams.

The programme saw the organization presenting bags, T-shirts, medicated spectacles and assorted drugs to the School.

