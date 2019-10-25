news, story, article

By Isaac Newton Tetteh, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - Mr. Mark Brooks, an Education Consultant based in the United Kingdom, has advised Government to teach Ghanaian children the local traditional values at their early stages.



Responding to a question on the controversial Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE), Mr. Brooks noted that, children at their early stages have very intuitive minds saying they learn so fast so they need to appreciate makes society functional.

Mr. Brooks explained that children needed the rightful balance in education for proper intellectual development.

Ms. Yayra Portia Klu, Ghana coordinator for the UK boarding school exhibition fair, stated that the exhibition exercise would offer Ghanaian parents and stakeholders in the education sector the opportunity to learn from the UK boarding school specialists.

She noted that, it was important for parents who wanted their children to study in the UK to participate in such exhibitions to obtain the needed information before they send the children abroad.

GNA