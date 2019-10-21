news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/Olivia Ayeh, GNA

Effia (WR), Oct. 21, GNA - The Governing Council of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has sworn into office the Vice Chancellor and three other key staff to position the University as a preferred TVET learning centre in the country.

The Four are: Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, Vice Chancellor, Professor Victor Kweku Bondzie Micah, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Mr. Moses MacLean Abnory, Registrar and Dr. Gabriel Sam Ahinful, Director of Finance.

Dr Henrietta Abane, the Council Chair of the University who administered the Oath of Office charged the new officers of the University to commit to the wellbeing of the university as well as offer the needed policy directions for the advancement of the school.

She also called on the Deans, Heads of Department, the secretariat and overall students body to offer the maximum support to the leadership, advance teaching and research in making the university a sought after in skills and man power development in the country.

Professor John Eshun in his inaugural address, intimated how honoured and humble he was to be the first substantive Vice Chancellor of the university.

The VC said his appointment came at a time when the University was poised to redefine TVET and STEM education in the country.

"Our resolve and commitment over the years has been for faculty and staff to continue to educate our students with the needed skills for the transformation of the socio-economic development of the country, despite many challenges."

The VC announced that through his tenure as the then Rector, he was able to achieve about 85 percent of what is included in his five year strategic vision for the school adding, “in my application for the position of Vice Chancellor when the position was recently declared vacant, I made it clear that I would complete my existing vision as outlined in the Strategic Plan and move into what I called vision 2025.”

“This vision is to position Takoradi Technical University as the Centre of Excellence for Tertiary TVET and Applied Research to drive economic growth," he added.

The new vison he explained would ensure that the University delivered on its core mandate of technical education especially in the Oil and Gas Engineering.

This, he said would require that workshops and laboratories were refurbished and retooled to an acceptable standard fit for its intended purpose and develop human resource capacity to promote effectiveness and excellence in teaching, learning and, partnership with industry as well as research and innovation.

"TTU must become a research hub where new innovations and inventions will abound...Our short-term goals are to embark on research that meet the demands of the region’s industries and businesses including agri-business, education, technology, the arts and sciences."

The VC called for the support of the key staff and the general administrative body to help paddle the University's boat to its rightful destination adding that, “our challenges are many but with tenacity of mind and purpose we would strive, to seek, find and excel”.

Professor Kwasi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education said the said the transition from the status of polytechnic to a technical university, must be carefully navigated and shepherded; and that it was imperative for all institutions in that category to quickly put their acts together and appoint respective executive heads in accordance with laid down regulations.

Professor Yankah charged them to remain focus on their mandate as technical university and urged them to develop assessment procedures, a culture of academic progression, and as well institute academic Programmes and disciplines that were consistent with traditions of technical universities.

GNA