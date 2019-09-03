news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA



Fijai (W/R), Sept. 3, GNA - Mr Moses Maclean Abnory has assumed office as the new Registrar of the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) after his appointment by the Governing Council of the University.

Mr Abnory occupies the new position with vast experiences in Educational Reforms, Strategic Management, Organization and Team Effectiveness Assessment, Facilitation and Pedagogy, Creative and Innovative Management, Administrative and Policy Formulation coupled with the ability to solve problems and achieve the desired goals.

Born on 31st July, 1968 in Asokore in the Ashanti Region, Mr Abnory started his elementary education at TI Ahmadiya Primary School at Asokore.

He then continued to acquire his General Certificate Examination Ordinary Level and Advance Level at Effiduasi Secondary School (1988) and Kumasi High School, Ghana (1990) respectively.

He also holds a Diploma in Education together with a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts (Social Sciences) which was awarded concurrently in 1996 at the University of Cape Coast.

The new Registrar also has a Masters degree in Business Administration in Health Services Administration at the University of Ghana, and in in 2011 and 2014, he was awarded a Postgraduate Diploma in Organizational Development and a Master of Art in Organizational Development respectively in the University of Cape Coast.

He is currently pursuing a Doctor of Philosophy programme in Public Health at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

Before his appointment as the Registrar of TTU, Mr Abnory was the Director of the Directorate of Legal, Consular and General Services, University of Cape Coast.

He started his career and climbed through the ranks first as a Senior Administrative Assistant (Public Relations Section, U.C.C; Acting Welfare Officer, 1996 to 1997) to a Senior Administrative Assistant (Office of the Dean of Students, U.C.C, 1997 to 1998).

He also assisted the Registrar in the Directorate of University Health Services from 2000 to 2012.

He then became the Deputy Registrar in 2010 and headed the Division of Legal, Consular and General Services, U.C.C from October 2012 to November 2015.

He has served on many Boards and Committees including the Tender Opening Committee, SRC Hostel Management Board, Audit Report Implementation Committee (ARIC), Development Committee, Audit Report Implementation Committee and Campus Security and Safety, Transport, Administration Appointments and Promotions, School Management Board, Congregation Planning, Transport, Board of Survey and University Printing Management Board among others.

He is also the member of the Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA), Association of Health Services Administrators – Ghana (AHSAG), International Professional Managers Association (I. P.M.A) – UK, Graduate Member – (Charted Institute of Administrators and Management Consultants (I.A.M.C) – Ghana.

The New Registrar has various publications to his credit with research interests in Health Services Management, Organizational Development, Productivity Management, Human Resource and Relations Management among others.

Mr Abnory is a member of the Presbyterian Church and is married with three children.

