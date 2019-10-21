news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/Olivia Ayeh, GNA



Effia(WR), Oct 21, GNA - The Vice Chancellor of the Takoradi Technical University at the weekend urged fresh men and women admitted to the various faculties to eschew bad behaviours that could truncate their academic dreams.

They are also to avoid engaging in occult practices, drugs, alcoholism, promiscuity and other social vices which could affect their holistic development as well as their positive contributions to society.

Professor Eshun gave the caution during the fourth matriculation ceremony to officially make a total of 5166 fresh men and women part of the University community for the 2019/2020 academic year.

In all, 7866 applied to the Takoradi Technical University for admission and the 5166 intake is recorded as the highest successful applicants in the annals of the University.

The intake covered Non-tertiary, Higher National Diploma, Bachelor of Technology and Master of Technology.

The VC said the stated categories ensured a smooth progression of career to the graduate level, in one location.

The admission statistics revealed a 72 percent in programme centered on TVET as a core mandate on Technical University.

He said, "As youth, for you to attain your goals in life through education, you should avoid all forms of social vices such as the use of narcotics, alcoholism, promiscuous life, occultism and the likes which may hamper or curtail your educational ambition in life," and urged them to be content with whatever their parents offered them as against being enticed with materials.

The Matriculation Oath signified the willingness on the part of the matriculants to abide by all the Rules and Regulations governing the conduct of students in the University and enjoined them to show obedience and respect to the Vice Chancellor, the Pro-Vice Chancellor, the Registrar, the Deans of Faculty, Heads of Department, academic staff and other officials as well as all those who have been placed in responsible positions to serve them in accordance with the rules and regulations of the University.

The VC encouraged all students to take their studies seriously, participate in Industrial attachment as its formed part of their training to help students relate theory to practice.

"It is undeniable fact that your certificate alone cannot give you a job in this modern competitive world, your attitudes would make you stand out".

"Be determined to create your own businesses after your programmes. Jobs are difficult to get, I, therefore, encourage all of you here to walk out of the University after your programmes with your own business in mind and have acquired the needed skills for that business," Professor Eshun advised.

The VC also encouraged them to use the accepted modes of communication to address their grievances, “I am prepared to listen to your grievances at any time should the channels of communication failed,” he added.

GNA