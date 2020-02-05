news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/Deborah Osei-Twum, GNA

Takoradi, Feb. 5, GNA – The Takoradi Technical University (TTU) has cut the sod for the construction of a 3,250-capacity modern hostel at the cost of five million dollars to ease the accommodation deficit of the institution.

The hostel comes along with a health centre, cafeteria, library, supermarket, and spaces for commercial activities and recreational centres, which are expected to meet the needs of students and boost academic work.





The Vice Chancellor, Reverend Professor John Frank Eshun, who performed the sod-cutting, said construction of the hostel, expected to be completed within two years, would decrease the students’ accommodation deficit, currently pegged around 7,000 to 11,000.

Mr Ernest Anissa, the Chief Executive Officer of Construct PRO Innovations and sponsors of the project, assured management of the University that timelines for the completion of the facility would be adhered to.

Mr Kwabena Okyere-Darko Mensah, the Western Regional Minister, lauded the Vice Chancellor and his team for complementing government’s efforts with such innovative facilities.

He said success of the Free SHS Policy, especially in the Western Region, would double enrollment from about 13,000 to 27,000, a clear indication of pressure to be mounted on the University this year, which made the construction timely.

