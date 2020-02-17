news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah/Olivia Ayerh, GNA



Takoradi, Feb 17, GNA - The Takoradi campus of the Ghana Technology University College has launched an entrepreneurship hub to breed a new generation of business minded individuals as the country strive to curtail unemployment among the graduate populations.



Dr. Oppong Appiah-Adjei Ampong, the Dean of the I.T Business Department of GTUC said the University saw entrepreneurship as core in developing economically empowered societies, hence the introduction of the entrepreneurship course in most of the studies in the school.

The hub runs across the various campuses across the country.

Dr. Ampong at a meeting with students of the Takoradi campus said, the students would be introduced to the various shades in entrepreneurship for them to take advantage of the opportunity.

Already, students have been introduced to the Innovation Hub being implemented by the Innovation Hub Ghana, under the E-transform project, funded by the Ministry of Communication with the support of the World Bank and the Campus business pitch organized by the Ministry of Business Development on University campuses.

Dr. Ampong argued that the new paradigm of higher education should be entrepreneurial, which prepares the University community for the job market.

According to the Vice President of the Ghana Technology University College, Professor Issac Abeku Blankson, the essence of the entrepreneurship hub was to help the students become business men and women who can own their own businesses and employ others rather than becoming dependent on the state for employment.

He added that students would be hooked with potential investors and financiers of their Programmes and projects to help them develop their ideas through their incubation program.

Professor Blankson urged all students to take advantage of the opportunity and develop a new mind set towards academic and career.

Later, the leadership of the school held a round table discussion with some delegates and businesses men and women in the Metropolis, to discuss some factors to consider to improve entrepreneurship among the youth.

Mr Prince Bonney, the CEO of ICODE, an IT business in Takoradi, said the youth should be encouraged to partake in entrepreneurship by creating the necessary environment.

Mr Ebenezer Eshun, the CEO of Alfield Engineering Enterprise also in Takorad entreated students to save for future investment in their projects.

GNA