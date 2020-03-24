news, story, article

By Iddi Yire, GNA

Accra, March 24, GNA – Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Minister of Education, has urged Ghanaians to take the precautionary measures seriously to avoid being infected with the COVID-19.

He said the country was facing difficult times due to the outbreak of the virus adding; “Our individual and collective survival depend on our collective attitude and behaviour going forward.”

Dr Opoku Prempeh said this on Tuesday when he took his turn at the Meet-the-Press Series in Accra.

“The virus doesn’t move; it needs me and you to move. The only way we can stop this virus is when we stop interacting unnecessarily. All interactions should be very essential. If it is not essential don’t do it,” he stated.

“If you don’t have to travel from Mallam Atta to Madina, please don’t; because our collective survival depends upon your individual behaviour.”

“One of my institutions has an index case and we have quarantined over 200 people in that institution,” the Minister said.

He said this was the time for various agencies and unions to understand that in emergency times “there is nothing like mine. It is ours.”

Dr Opoku Prempeh said government would access every resource to prevent COVID-19 from destroying Ghanaians and commended all agencies and civil society organisations for their support.

“We do thank them for their collaboration but we all are in it together and we need everybody to support Government’s effort in this time,” the Minister said.

He said schools were closed to enable students to be home and maintain the social distancing measure and called on all to abide by it to survive.

He urged each and everyone in the country to join in the National Day of Fasting and Prayer for an end to the pandemic adding; “all students and lecturers must fast and pray so that this thing passes us and passes us quickly.”

GNA