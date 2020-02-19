news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Yeboahkrom (B/R), Feb. 19, GNA - Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Sunyani East Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) has advised parents and guardians to take advantage of the government’s Free Senior High School (FSHS) education programme to enroll their children and wards in school.

She stressed that the education of particularly the girl-child must be a matter of priority now for parents and guardians, for Ghana to get a lot of educated females to contribute meaningfully for holistic national progress.

The MCE however, expressed regret that the programme was being implemented with the tax-payers money, but instead of embracing and contributing for the benefit of the current generation of Ghanaian children and those yet unborn, a section of the general public because of their selfish and parochial political interest had been politicizing it.

She therefore emphasised the need for the public, especially the political opponents of the government to stop the politicization of the programme, since such negative attitudes and uncompromising positions did not help for national development.

Madam Owusu-Banahene gave the advice when she educated residents of Yeboahkrom, a farming community in Sunyani East on government policies and programmes as part of her two-day working tour of the Municipality that ended on Tuesday.

The MCE’s message was not different from what she gave in the communities she had earlier visited and among the major socio-economic challenges and needs of the people mentioned for government’s attention and action were bad roads, basic school blocks, non-potable drinking water, electricity system, waste management and Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) Compound.

She stated that education must be the priority of every parent and guardian because knowledge and skills acquired by the individual contributed greatly for him/her to become outstanding in any chosen field of profession.

Madam Owusu-Banahene entreated parents to stop pushing their children into early marriages and rather encourage them to go to school to become responsible future leaders who would become useful to the family, community and country.

She touched on the impending voters’ registration exercise scheduled to commence in April by the Electoral Commission and urged the electorate to go and register for the power to cast their ballots to elect their preferred candidates for the development of their communities and the nation.

Madam Owusu-Banahene said “election year is not a war year but a peaceful and a joyful year since the electorate have been given the chance to exercise their franchise to express their concerns through voting”.

She therefore advised the people to think peace, unity and progress but not chaos, troubles, violence, disunity, displacement of the masses and backwardness.

“We should not allow election to tear the nation into pieces, rather let Party unite us the more because the nation and the people were there before the arrival of politics,” the MCE said.

GNA