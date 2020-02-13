news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA



Kwansakrom, (C/R), Feb 13, GNA - The Swedru International School (SWIS) has launched its week-long activities to mark its ‘Golden Jubilee’ celebration with tributes to its founding fathers of the school for their great vision, sense of direction and responsibility.

Addressing parents, Old students, management, Teachers, non -teaching staff and students, Opanyin Kwadwo Osei Bonsu, one of the Proprietors of SWIS said the celebration of Golden Jubilee would forever be remembered in the annals of the school.

He said “indeed this day must remain in the minds of parents, old and current students by extension for long time to come”

The proprietor said the development of education was a principal factor in stimulating productivity to combat poverty and creation of employment to make life better.

The theme for the ‘Golden Jubilee’ Anniversary celebration is “SWIS @ 50 years, building on the founder’s vision for educating future leaders”.

He said since the Swedru International School was established in 1970, it produced prominent personalities currently holding high positions in the various sectors of the Country.

Ogidigram Asiedu Kobena Botwe II, Chief of Agona Swedru and Adontenhene of Nyakrom Traditional Area in a speech read on his behalf paid glowing tributes to founding fathers of SWIS for their foresights towards establishment of the school.

The Chief of Agona Swedru who is the only surviving member of the nine SWIS Board of Governors in the early 1970s said education was the bedrock to prosperous life.

He called on parents and guardians not to dissipate their resources on entertainments and buying of expensive funeral cloths to the detriment of Children’s education.

Mr Samuel Kingsley Kobena Eduful, Administrative Manager of the school said SWIS was a vibrant private educational institution, which was built on principles of community cohesion, which recognises and celebrates diversity.

He said the School produced doctors, bankers, lawyers, tutors, nurses, engineers and other professionals and appealed to old students, parents, philanthropists, NGOs, financial institutions and others to support them to put up an Ultra- modern, eight-classroom block, Assembly and Dining halls.

Mr Eduful said it would promote effective teaching and learning of the students.

Mr Robert Mensah, Headmaster of SWIS enumerated series of activities slated for the climax of the Anniversary Celebration on June 7, 2020 as free health screening, inter-schools quiz and debate.

Others are; funfair, talents hunt, Mock Parliament, floats, games and Television shows to grace the occasion.

The Headmaster announced that the Anniversary Central Planning Committee had extended invitation to Central Regional Minister, Mr Kwamena Duncan and MP for Gomoa Central, Naana Eyiah Quansah.

Others are; Prof Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Minister of Gender, Mrs Cynthia Morrison and MMDCEs in Agona West, Agona East, Gomoa Central among others.

GNA