Accra, Oct. 8, GNA - Mrs Abigail Asolange Harlley, the Female Energy Personality of the Year has urged students of the West Africa Senior High School to have a clear vision of their future and work tirelessly to achieve their ambitions.



Mrs Harlley, also the Chief Executive of AI Group, encouraged the students to have ambitions that reflected their passion and contributed to problem-solving in the community.

She said this in an interaction with over 500 students during the Energy Personalities Outreach Programme (EPOP) held at the School’s premises in Accra.

This was contained in a news statement signed by Mr Henry Teinor, the Director of Ghana Energy Awards and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra.

Sharing personal examples, Mrs Harlley stressed the essence of research in their desired career areas to help them gain appreciable understanding of that sector and better prepare them for any window of opportunity they identify.

Mr Emmanuel Antwi Darkwa, the Energy Personality of the Year (Male category) underscored the importance of leadership in any field.

Mr Darkwa, who is also the Chief Executive of the Voltage River Authority, said it was necessary for the students to give critical thought to what they wanted to do in future, particularly at their young age and the kind of impact they wanted to make in society.

This, he explained, would help them stay committed and focused on that vision.

Dr Kwame Ampofo, Chairman of the Awarding Panel of the Ghana Energy Awards, noted that a special feature of the Ghana Energy Awards was to organise an outreach programme for the winners of the coveted Energy Personality of the Year awards.

He said the objective of the programme was for “the personalities to share their rare experiences with the youth of the country, especially at the second cycle level so that their knowledge and business acumen will be impacted to the leaders of tomorrow”. This, he added, was to ensure sustained growth of the industry.

Last year, the Achimota School hosted the first event of EPOP with the 2017 Energy Personalities; Dr Alfred Ofosu-Ahenkorah, Executive Secretary of the Energy Commission, and Madam Kate Quartey-Papafio, Chief Executive of Reroy Group.

The Ghana Energy Awards Scheme is an industry-owned initiative, being executed in partnership with the various government regulating agencies within the sector, and seeks to recognise and appreciate the exemplary efforts of stakeholders in Ghana’s energy sector.

It is organised by the Energy Media Group in partnership with CH Business Consulting Ghana.

