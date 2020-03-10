news, story, article

By Rita Avoka, GNA



Gambibgo(U/E), March 10, GNA - Students of the Gambibgo Community Day Senior High School in Bolgatanga East district have appealed to government to provide them with boarding facilities, to enhance effective teaching and learning.

They made the appeal at the celebration of the 63rd Independence anniversary in Bolga East district.

Ms Olivia Tempok Mouh, a second year student, said the lack of boarding facilities posed challenges to them, and was affecting their studies negatively.

She said due to lack of accommodation, students from distant communities had no option than to rent rooms at their own cost.

She cited instances, where students had to abandon studies in order to go home and look for money to pay their accommodation bills.

Master Solomon Adakabla, a second year student, said the school had good teaching staff who used the right methodology to facilitate teaching and learning, but lacked an equipped science laboratory, a resident nurse and a school bus to transport students for out of campus activities.

He believed the availability of the amenities would put the school in a better position to compete with other senior high schools across the country and called on government and benevolent bodies to provide them with a school brass band for their extracurricular activities.

Mr Dickson Ayariga, a sports teacher at the school said there was every indication that the new school, established two years ago would perform well in its first final exams in 2021.

GNA