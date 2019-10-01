news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Sunyani, Oct. 01, GNA - The Governing Council of the Sunyani Technical University has confirmed Professor Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the Sunyani Technical University (STU).

Mr Samuel Ankamah Obour and Mr Prince Menzo have also been confirmed as Registrar and Director of Finance respectively.

The three academicians have been acting in their various positions since the institution was converted from Sunyani Polytechnic to a University in 2016.

Dr Kwame Agyeman Boakye, the Chairman of the Governing Council of the STU who announced this at a meeting held in Sunyani said the confirmation followed recommendations by a committee set up by the university.

He congratulated the appointees, and tasked them to them to work hard towards the growth and development of the university.

Professor Adinkrah-Appiah, thanked the Council and the University for the Confidence reposed in them saying with utmost cooperation they would be able to work to bring the development of the university to the next level.

He also expressed appreciation to the Council, heads of departments, lecturers, faculty members, as well as students and non-teaching staff for their cooperation.

