By Gideon D. Ebbah, GNA



Kumawu (Ash), Oct 10, GNA - Stakeholders in the educational sector have been urged to prioritise support to Municipal/District Directorates of the Ghana Education Service (GES) to promote the smooth implementation of educational policies and service delivery in the rural communities.

Mr. Paul Kofi Antwi Oppong, the Retired District Director of Education of the Sekyere Kumawu, who made the call said the numerous activities and services of the District Director, which were essential for improved education delivery, called for strong financial support.

He said such activities included; monitoring and evaluation, researches, parents’/community members’ engagement fora and stakeholders meeting and were conducted monthly, quarterly or annually.

Mr. Oppong made the call during an interview with the Ghana News Agency at Kumawu, the district capital of Sekyere Kumawu, on the sideline of a send-off service held for him.

The Retired District Director said it was necessary for stakeholders such as development partners, civil societies, NGOs, alumni networks, among others to help augment the current resource support received from the government which was not enough.

“Supporting the district offices of GES with the requisite resources would empower the personnel of the Directorates to perform well and would also have replicating positive effect on the effective and quality of teaching and learning at the local levels”, Mr. Oppong noted.

He appealed for resources such as vehicles, computers, printers and photocopying machines, and support for technical and refresher training of their personnel.

Urging the timely release of funds from the government to the various district directorates, he said delays in the release of the funds negatively affected the capacity of the district directorates to deliver to expectation.

“As at now, we are in the fourth quarter of this year, but the first quarter’s fund for the various district directorates are yet to be accessed. That of the second and third quarters are yet to be accessed.

The funds, which come late is also difficult to access, we have to always find money to meet pressing needs before funds are released to us. A situation that is worrying”,he noted.

Mr. Oppong who began his teaching career in September, 1979 at the Kotobabi ‘4’ Middle Mixed School, is retiring after a 40 year working experience with the GES.

He served as the District Director of Education for the Adansi North and Sekyere Kumawu Districts in the Ashanti Region, from 2014 to 2018 and 2018 to 2019.

He also served as Chairman for the Ashanti Conference of Directors of Education (ASHCODE) for two years and holds MPhil in Geography and Resource Development (Transportation 10-10-2019n Geography and Tourism).

