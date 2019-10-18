news, story, article

By Charles Tawiah, GNA



Nkawie (Ash), Oct. 18, GNA – Mr Thomas Manu, the Nkawie Circuit supervisor of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has appealed to the Atwima-Nwabiagya South Municipal Assembly, parents and other stakeholders to help provide additional classroom blocks for the Nkawie Municipal Experimental Basic School.

He said severe congestion was seriously affecting academic performance in the school, which used to be the leading government basic school in the Municipality.

Addressing a Parent Teacher Association (PTA) meeting of the School at Nkawie, Mr Manu said the School needed urgent attention to help improve teaching and learning.

He said lack of adequate classroom blocks was compelling many parents to transfer their wards or register them in different schools for their Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE), a situation which was ruining the academic performance of pupils.

Mr Manu appealed to parents to help the school to purchase basic equipment such as computers and printers for academic work.

Mr Peter Abubakar, Vice Chairman of the PTA, commended members of the Association for their support in completing a three-unit classroom block and other projects for the school.

GNA