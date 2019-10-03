news, story, article

Bolgatanga, October, 3 , GNA - Some stakeholders in education in the Upper East Region have suggested that students who get aggregate 40 and above in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) be placed in vocational institutions and trained by special Tutors.

They said placing such students in the Senior high schools was not the best as such students could do better in the technical areas and suggested a lower cut-off point to save government some expenditure in the Free Senior High programme.

They advised that special teachers be recruited and more community vocational schools established to train all the students who performed poorly in the BECE examination.

The Stakeholders made the suggestion during an open forum at the Upper East Regional Town Hall Meeting organised by the Ministry of Information to render stewardship of government on policies and programmes and interventions to the people, in Bolgatanga.

Mr Pius Enam Hadzie, the Deputy Minister of Information, thanked the stakeholders for the observations, proposals and suggestions and assured the general public that government had taken note of the issues and would address them.

He said government was committed to investing heavily in technical education in the country and preparation for 16 state of the art technical and vocation educational facilities across the 16 regions of were made to improve technical education.

He said the second phase of facilities to cover the newly created six regions will also be tackled to make SHS education holistic.

In earlier presentations, Reverend Ogbame Tetteh of the Security and Exchange Commission, Mr Mustapha Sarbeng, Bank Of Ghana, Dr Ibrahim Anyars CEO of the Nations Builders Corps (NABco) and Parliamentary candidate for the Tamale Central constituency and Dr Sagre Babangi, Deputy Minister of Agriculture took turns to give messages on their respective areas of work.

