By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA



Dormaa-Ahenkro, Oct. 27, GNA - Mr Drissa Ouattara, the Dormaa Central Municipal Chief Executive, has said 68 people in the Dormaa Central Municipality have benefited from a scholarship package to pursue various programmes at different universities in the country.

He said the decision to award the scholarship to the beneficiaries came after the Municipal Scholarship Committee successfully conducted interviews for potential applicants.

"A total of Eighty Thousand and Eleven Ghana Cedis (GHC 80, 011.00) was allocated to Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly. The scholarship covers only tuition and to be renewed annually," the MCE said.

Mr Ouattara said this in an address at final session of the ordinary Assembly Meeting of Dormaa Central Municipal Assembly held at the Old Assembly Hall in Dormaa Ahenkro.

He called for the renewal of the Sanitation Improvement Package with the Zoom lion Ghana Limited since the Assembly has no capacity, in terms of equipment to dispose of refuse generated in the Municipality.

He said there is the need to sustain the clear-up exercise in various communities and educate residents on proper disposal of refuse to avoid outbreak of cholera and other communicable diseases in the Municipality.

Mr Ouattara said the fumigation of refuse sites, public toilets and potential breeding grounds of mosquitoes and other insects has been carried out to reduce the incidence of malaria and yellow fever.

On climate change, he said, the Assembly has established the Planning and Building Inspectorate Unit in the Assembly to regulate structural and spatial development, planning, climate change and safe-guarding the environment.

Mr Ouattara said seven out of the nine zonal councils in the Municipality have been restructured and resourced with personnel but were yet to be provided with logistics such as computers and motorbikes.

He said that an amount of GHC 149, 870.00 would be disbursed to 106 shortlisted for physically challenged persons in October.

"I wish to state that majority of the items have already been supplied. The disbursement will include medical bills, support to business, educational support, shoe making materials, deep freezers, supply of agricultural inputs among others.

He said the Assembly has received a total of GHC 257, 002.27 as its share of the Capacity Support Grant under the Ghana Secondary City Support Programme for the implementation of various activities to achieve the projects indicators.

They include preparation of Municipal Spatial Development Framework and Structural Plan for Dormaa Ahenkro, review 25No. Existing Local Plans of Dormaa Ahenkro, continuation street naming and property addressing exercise, valuation of properties and update property data in Dormaa township, organise workshop and consultative meetings with private sector actors, map locations of economic activities and private sector actors.

The rest are conduct survey of businesses, support preparation of Municipal Assembly Local Economic Development Plan, develop revenue database and restructure billing system, intensify sensitisation and provide appropriate assistance and identify and map waste management site and electricity services.

Mr Ouattara said the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has visited the sites and granted permit to proceed with the procurement process for the construction of the new transport terminal.

He expressed the hope that these projects will help uplift the image and economic status of Dormaa-Ahenkro.

