news, story, article

By Fawzia Seidu, GNA



Fiapre (B/R), Oct. 23, GNA - A six-unit classroom block constructed with funds by the District Development Facility at Gh¢400,000.00 for the Notre Dame Girls Model Basic School has been inaugurated at Fiapre in the Sunyani West District of the Bono Region.

In addition to the classrooms, a store, headmistress’ office, computer laboratory and a separate place of convenience for both teachers and students/pupils have also been provided.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Martin Obeng, the District Chief Executive (DCE) said making education accessible to every Ghanaian child was one of the key policies of President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo’s government.

He stated since children were the future of the country, teachers must increase the level of their commitment to ensure effective teaching and learning for the pupils/students to perform well academically to help them excel at Senior High School and tertiary levels of education to become competent professionals thereafter.

Mr. Obeng said the Bono Region had not been left out in the distribution of national resources by the government as a number of socio-economic development projects were being implemented in the region and cited among others, a similar six unit classroom block was under construction for the Presbyterian Basic School at Fiapre.

Most Reverend Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of Sunyani Diocese said the Church would support the school to give the children good moral training to become responsible adults.

Reverend Sister Colette Beru, the Headmistress of the school expressed appreciation to the DCE and the Executive Committee of the Assembly for the provision of the facility because monitoring and supervision of teaching and learning of the primary one to the Junior High School would now be very effective.

Nana Kusi Donyina II, the Krontirehene of the Fiapre who chaired the function said, there was the need to promote girl-child education in the country and entreated parents and guardians in the District to support their girl-children to study seriously to become prominent leaders in future.

GNA