By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Desime (UW/R), Jan 14, GNA – Mr Patrick Alhassan Adamah, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala West Constituency, has assured the residents that he would support the construction of a technical and vocational training school for the constituency.

He said the move formed part his determination towards reversing the low standard of education in the constituency and also empowering young people to become self-employed.

He gave the assurance following numerous concerns raised by the chiefs and people of the Sissala West District at an annual New Year get-together, which discussed the need to establish a technical and vocational training institution to support students to acquire practical skills.

Mr Adamah said he would use part of the MPs’ share of the District Assemblies’ Common Fund (DACF) for the establishment, and called for all hands to be on deck to ensure smooth construction of the training institute.

Addressing the gathering in Desime, Kuoro Kuri Buktie Limann IV, the Gwollu Chief, made several appeals including; the setting up of a District Hospital to serve more than 60,000 people in the locality.

He called for the upgrading of the Gwollu Area Council, and also requested the Gwollu F.M station, which was shut down to be re-opened and resuscitated to help information delivery.

Besides, the Chief urged state authorities to commission the District Court in order to enhance justice delivery.

Mr Mohammed Zakaria Bakor, the District Chief Executive for Sissala West,assured the chiefs and people that the Assembly would do its best to address the concerns raised.

He said the assembly was committed to passing a by-law to curb environmental degradation, especially indiscriminate felling of economic trees like Shea and others being used for charcoal.

