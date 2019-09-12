news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu (UW/R), Sep 12, GNA - The Municipal Chief Executive of Sissala East, Mr Karim Nanyua interacting with school children during “My first day in school” in the municipality advised them to report strange characters to community elders and teachers.

The advice was part of community awareness creation about safeguards against kidnapping activities and influx of hundreds of migrants from neighbouring Burkina Faso fleeing suspected terrorist and jihadists’ attacks.

The MCE toured many schools and delivered his message to several school children and teachers in communities such as Basisan, Banu and Kunchokor but was prevented to interact with those in Wuru and Kwapun communities because the bridge to the settlements was submerged by flood following a down pour.

“Education is important to all of them, and the start of education today marks the beginning of greater achievement for the children,” Mr Karim Nanyua said. And encouraged them to work hard and also do their best to read and pass their examinations.

He told the school children to be “each other’s’ keeper” in learning and security protection but stressed they ought to report any “mysterious development” to school authorities and community leaders.

The Military Commander of detachment securing the borders between Ghana and Burkina Faso along the Sissala East Municipality, Major Fatawu Abdulai, who was part of the visiting team, also counselled pupils to report strange persons to authorities.

He urged them to work hard to pass their examinations to merit them a selection into the Ghana Armed Forces in future.

Major Abdulai also said to them that discipline was key for any qualified person to join the Ghana Armed Forces and encouraged them to be disciplined.

He answered questions from the children about securing the territorial integrity and boundaries of Ghana and defence of the nation in the air, sea and land.

The Girl Child Coordinator for Sissala East Municipal Education Directorate, Madam Paulina Yawala, said increasing girls’ enrolment in school could break the cycle of early marriage practised in many communities and expressed happiness that many girls from Fulani communities were being enrolled into Kunchorkor Basic School.

