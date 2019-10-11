news, story, article

By Mohammed Balu



Tumu (UW/R), Oct 11, GNA - The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sissala East Constituency, Mr Abass Ridwan Dauda, has called for increased support for basic school children in the Sissala East Municipality to improve their academic progressions and fortunes.



“Politicians, religious leaders and organizations need to join hands to support school children in the Sissala East Municipality to help improve students’ performance,” he said.

The MP made the call at the National Core Subject Quiz Competition organize by the Agricultural Labour Service Agency at the Tumu Senior High Technical School, where six basic schools participated.

Mr Dauda applauded the participating schools but specially commendation the second ranked school, Gwollu Wuljua Junior High School whose representative, a female, Miss Kancho Ruwaid was adjudged the best.

“They have defied all odds by giving a fierce contest and winning the second position despite coming from a less endowed school,” he said.

He added that with some significant support for the students, many could rise and progress successfully to the highest level of education and contribute to national development.

The MP pledged to support Tumu College Demonstration Junior High School with a new set of computer and a printer to be delivered by the end of this October month.

He called for support from stakeholders across to invest in education as RMG and other charitable organisations were doing in the constituency.

