By Mohammed Balu, GNA



Tumu, (UW/R), Sept. 20, GNA – The Sissala East Municipal Assembly has handed over 300 hundred metallic dual furniture to 11 basic schools in the municipality.

“It is to prevent pupils from sitting on the floor and reduce the deficit of furniture available to pupils in the municipality,” the Municipal Chief Executive Mr Karim Nanyua said during the handing over to officials of Ghana Education Service.

According to the Sissala East Education Directorate, around 8,432 basic school pupils are without furniture and would require 4,216 dual desks.

Out of the 300 dual desk supplied, the furniture gap remains at 3,916, which includes lower primary, Upper Primary and Junior High Schools.

Mr Nanyua said the donation, which is in line with government’s agenda to ensure quality teaching and learning at the basic school, was to ensure that, “Every school child had a desk to sit on, not the block”.

“We’re aware of the problems in our schools, inadequate furniture and the problems are many. We are ready to confront the problems head-on by providing solutions step by step”.

He said the metallic desks were a lasting solution to the wooden ones, which had created the huge deficit of furniture in schools due to frequent breakdown.

He assured the education service of the Assembly’s commitment to resolving the furniture gap confronting education delivery in the area.

The Assistant Director in charge of Supervision of the Municipal GES, Mr Godfred Beveru Kanton, said the donation had come at a critical time that “we need them for our schools”.

The furniture was procured from the District Development Facility (DDF) at the cost of GH¢ 105,000.00.

The beneficiary schools include Bujan, Nabulo, Banu and Tutco Demonstration schools in Tumu and Gbenebisi.

The rest are the Egala Junior High school, Gwosi, Girls Model School in Tumu, Komo and Yigantu.

