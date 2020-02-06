news, story, article

By Dominic Andonye, GNA



Wa Feb. 06, GNA - Mr Duncan Nsoh, the Upper West Regional Director of Ghana Education Service (GES) has advised basic schools to sign onto the Rescue to Effective Learning Through Creative Application and Sustainable Opportunities for All-Ghana (RECASO-Ghana) resource pack for teaching.

He gave the advice during a day’s training of some 224 teachers under the Methodist and Catholic Education units in Wa on the RECALSO-Ghana Quality Assurance Project aimed at equipping them with practical knowledge on the new curriculum.

“They have engaged me on the resource pack and after going through it I recommended the various basic schools to sign onto it for the teaching of the pupils since it contained detailed explanation on the new curriculum, which can help teachers to deliver effectively” he said.

Mr William Ayaaba Akponbagre, the Chief Executive Officer of RECALSO-Ghana said the Quality Assurance Project Resource Pack was piloted in two schools within the Wa Municipality including; the St. Paul Methodist Primary and Junior High School (JHS) and the Mangu Methodist Primary and Junior High School(JHS).

He said as part of the programme, teachers were trained on professional teaching methods, integrating creative art in the teaching methodology, child centered creative pedagogies barriers for learning and Standard Base Curriculum (SBC), among other important areas for the teaching of pupils.

Mr Akponbagre said the Non- Governmental Organization (NGO) was currently operating in the Upper West, Upper East, Bono, Bono East, Ahafo, Northern and the Ashanti Regions.

“We have been in existence since 2017 and have assisted in making the curriculum more practical for the understanding of the children on both the old and the new curriculum, but the major challenge we faced as a local NGO is that it is difficult to secure funding for the project since most of the International NGOs do not think the government needs assistance in education due to the free education programme” he said.

He appealed to other schools that were not yet signed into the RELCASO-Ghana teachers’ action pack to do so to ensure that they benefited from the NGO, which would supply the resource pack for teaching.

In an interview with the Ghana news Agency (GNA) a teacher at the St. Paul Primary School Madam Nurain Asheeqah, a beneficiary from the piloted schools indicated that RELCASO-Ghana action resource pack was beneficiary since it improved teaching and learning and pleaded with the government to adapt it for all public schools.

GNA