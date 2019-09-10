news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 10, GNA - Engineering giant, Siemens Ghana, has redeemed its pledge to Sekondi College (SEKCO) with the refurbishment and restocking of the school’s computer laboratory with 45 state of the art computers and accessories.



According to Mr. Edmund Acheampong, Country Manager for Siemens Ghana, the face-lift of the lab was part of Siemens localization programme; an initiative, which aims at promoting STEM (science technology, engineering and mathematics) education in Ghana by providing students with the needed skills to work in technical organizations and tech-support companies like Siemens.

“We appreciate the fact that it is very expensive to bring an expatriate into the country but due to lack of skills locally, some organizations do not have a choice, hence our initiative to support the sciences in Ghana and train locals to operate locally”.

The renovation is also in partial fulfilment of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between the management of Sekondi College and Siemens Ghana in September 2017.

Under the MOU, Siemens Ghana would restock the schools’ science laboratory with science experimental equipment and train selected science teachers on the usage of the experimental kits in Siemens, South Africa.

Beyond this, however, the support package also provides opportunities for an exchange programme between students of Sekondi College and selected partner schools in South Africa to expose the students to learn and embrace different cultures.

At a brief commission event at SEKCO, Mr. Acheampong told students that the initiative taken by Siemens is meant to equip them with trendy and essential skills as well as nurture an interest in science and ICT, which are key global subjects that the world’s future depends on.

“This is an opportunity Siemens is giving you to connect to the world of technology”, Mr. Acheampong said.

Mrs. Buddy Abena Kermah, the Headmistress of Sekondi College, who received the donated items expressed gratitude to Siemens for the new computers and a comfortable ICT lab.

She said the laboratory would have a positive impact on the present students and that of posterity.

“Technology is the bedrock of development for every country and the donations made by Siemens Ghana comes at the right time to aid in the development of our students and spark their interest in STEM education.”

Ms. Rita Nkhulu, Executive Director, Siemens South Africa, speaking at the commissioning, challenged students of Sekondi College to always strive for absolute excellence, take up challenges and ‘live without fear as the school’s motto says’.

“I encourage you to join the science academy expo in South Africa where you are given the opportunity to provide solutions to societal issues”.

She assured the students that Siemens would sponsor any student from Sekondi College that makes it to the science expo held annually in South Africa.

Siemens Ghana is supporting STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education, not only at the Senior High level but also at the Tertiary level. Two tertiary institutions in Ghana, the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Takoradi Technical University College (TTU) are beneficiaries of Siemens’ generosity.

Under an MOU signed between these institutions and Siemens, Siemens Ghana is to provide an automation and training equipment worth 25,000 euros to both KNUST and TTU to equip engineering students with the practical skills and skillset needed in key industries as well as train selected tutors in South Africa on the usage of the donated equipment. This initiative by Siemens is to bridge the gap between academia and industry.

GNA