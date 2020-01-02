news, story, article

Accra, Jan. 2, GNA - The Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has announced that Senior High School (SHS) Form Three students would re-open on Sunday, January 5, to continue academic work for the 2019/2020 academic year.



This is to enable the final year students prepare adequately towards the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This was in a release signed by Ms Cassandra Twum Ampofo, the Head of Public Relations Unit, GES, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday.

It said the Form One and Two Green Track students, together with Form One Gold Track students, would also re-open on January 5, 2020.

The statement said students were expected to return over the weekend to enable academic work to commence fully on Monday, January 6.

On the other hand, the Form Two Gold Track students would resume on March 1 to have a full session to continue and finish part of their first semester and continue through to end the second semester of the academic year.

It urged both teaching and non-teaching staff, parents, students and the public to take note of the dates.

“Management of GES wishes to assure the general public that the academic year has been well planned to ensure that each cohort of students receive the mandatory eight months of schooling and 1,134 contact hours by the end of the academic year,” it added.

GNA