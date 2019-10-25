news, story, article

By Opesika Tetteh Puplampu



Sege, GAR, Oct. 25, GNA - The Ada West District Chief Executive Mr. Adzoteye Lawerh Akrofi says 17 students from the district benefited from the Ghana government Scholarship for 2019.

According to him, 3 females and 14 males were picked for the scholarship but described it as worrying because some parents did not allow their wards to go in for the interview.

Mr. A. L Akrofi was answering questions during the this when a District's meet the press at Sege.

"When the time came for the children to be interviewed for the scholarship, I overheard some of their parents asking why the children should be interviewed before being given a scholarship.

They were speaking against it until the interview was over and till date, they kept worrying me over scholarships for their wards which comes only once in a year,,"he said.

He said," I will be grateful if we could get about hundred (100) students that will apply and be interviewed on this by next year."

The DCE said, 6 unit classroom block with ancillary facilities projects had been built awaiting handing over at Tehey, one of the remotest areas in the district while a 3 unit classroom block with ancillaries facilities had been completed at Matsekorpe.

According to him, "Construction of Community Day SHS E-block at Goi, construction of a 6unit classroom block at Bornikorpe. There is a 3 unit block also at Bornikorpe but has been the Assembly and the Community self help project to assist the community with JHS. Construction of 6 units SHS Intervention Project (SHSIP) for Ada Senior High Technical School at Sege is also underway."

On furniture, the DCE said, the District Assembly was liaising with stakeholders to provide furniture for the needy schools.

He said, the District Assembly was able to get rid of the bats for sometime but they came back.

According to him, the Assembly had asked the Environmental Protection Agency to eradicate the bats just like they did when bedbugs took over the Halls of some of the secondary and tertiary institutions last year.

