By Edward Williams, GNA



Ve-Koloenu (V/R), Oct. 29, GNA - Mr. Frank Hayford Kudzo Dumevi, a New York (NY)-based Ghanaian and a Senior Nursing Officer of the New York Presbyterian Hospital, has donated 3,000 ‘Note 3’ notebooks to private and public basic schools in the Ve-Koloenu community in the Volta region.



The notebooks are valued at GH¢ 9,000.00 and presented to the R.C Primary and Junior High School (JHS), E.P Primary and JHS, AME Zion School, Peggy Good International School and Wonders Preparatory School.

Mr. Dumevi said he believed that "one pencil, one book and one teacher can change the whole world" and asked the students to take good care of the notebooks and take their studies serious and also eschew bad practices that may jeopardise their future.

He also tasked the school children to be obedient and kind to their parents and members of the society.

Mr. Dumevi said he was a proud indigene of the Ve-Koloenu community and would continue to support the community especially in areas of health and education.

Togbe Klo VI, Chief of Ve-Koloenu expressed the community’s gratitude to Mr. Dumevi adding that the community had recognised the efforts made by him to annually donate to the community and other surrounding towns.

Mr. Peter K. Parku, a teacher at the Ve-Koloenu R.C Basic School thanked Mr. Dumevi and asked the students to take good care of the books and learn to become responsibly future leaders and provide for their communities.

Mr. Dumevi who also presented two dozens of Muslim prayer beads (Tasbih) and 40 pieces of ablution kettle (buta) to the Ve-Koloenu Muslim community said he provided the items to support the Muslims to continue to pray for the community.

Tamimu Alhassan, Imam of Ve-Koloenu Muslim community who received the items on behalf of the community expressed gratitude to Mr. Dumevi and asked for Allah’s blessings for him.

