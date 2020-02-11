news, story, article

Accra, Feb 11, GNA - Mr Prince Bagnaba Mba, President of Forum for National Equity, a human rights organisation has stated that bringing PhD holders to head Senior High Schools will raise standards of education and sanitise the system.



“Standards over the years, have taken a nosedive, and to revive it, we need teachers who have risen up to the level of Doctor of Philosophy, and know the intricacies of education to be at the helm of affairs, to engage the speed gear.”

Mr Mba who was speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the current trend of Education said although the free Senior High School education, introduced by government was yielding dividends, the placement of PhD holders as Heads of those schools would further catapult the standards to greater heights.

“Although not all PhD holders are capable of heading the schools due to inadequate experience, there are a lot of them in the system that understand the nitty-gritties of education and can therefore bring in sufficient transformations at those levels.”

Mr Mba said trends were changing globally and the only way that Ghana could be abreast with global issues was to initiate policies that were enough to raise their standards.

“Those days, PhD holders were very few in the country, but now we have thousands of them in the system with varied skills including education, so we need to make good use of them by tapping their expertise to enrich our educational system.”

Mr Mba said because government was not making adequate use of their expertise, most of them had over the years left for greener pastures in other countries, while others had also diverted into other fields, instead of the education they learnt in school.

“Let us make good use of them before they leave us for other countries.”

He also appealed to the Ministry of Education to institute rewards systems for such Heads in order to dissuade them from venturing into other areas that are perceived as lucrative place.

GNA