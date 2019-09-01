news, story, article

By Christopher Tetteh/Evans Donkoh, GNA



Sunyani, Sept. 1, GNA - The Activista Ghana has called for the posting of professionally-trained early-childhood development teachers to the pre-school and lower primary levels but not the upper primary level and beyond.

The group said the pre-school level required special attention and care that could only be given by teachers who are experts for that level of education.

This is because “education is a development multiplier which plays a pivotal role in accelerating progress across all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals and must effectively begin from the pre-school level”.

Mr Shadrach Kwadwo Adjei, the Bono Regional Coordinator of the group, made the call when he spoke at the regional observation of the International Youth Day 2019 celebration organised by the ActionAid Ghana recently in Sunyani.

Held under the theme: “Transforming Education, Promoting Gender-Responsive Education”, the one day programme was attended by about 30 youth activists under the auspices of ActionAid Ghana, Activista Ghana, the National Youth Authority and a number of journalists from some selected media houses.

Mr Adjei said government through the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) have only been constructing six-unit classroom blocks to accommodate pupils in the primary schools instead of eight-unit classroom blocks for the benefit of the kindergarten pupils.

To make the basic school environment safe for pupils at the pre-school levels, adequate and appropriate infrastructure, fully stocked with furniture, teaching and learning materials must be provided to ensure proper cognitive development of the pre-schools kids, he said.

Activista Ghana is a platform for ActionAid Ghana’s youth network of activists to build the capacity of the Ghanaian youth to actively participate in non-partisan political discourses and decision-making processes that affect their lives locally and internationally.

