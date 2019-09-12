news, story, article

Dominic Antwi Agyei / Priscilla Obour



Kumasi, Sept. 12, GNA – Some initial challenges encountered by some BECE candidates who were to do Self-placement into senior high schools under the Computerized Selection and Placement System (CSSPS), have eased a bit in the Kumasi metropolis.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to some internet cafés in the Kumasi metropolis, where most of the candidates were doing the self-placement, indicated that, the exercise was going on smoothly as majority of them were doing the self-registration with ease.

The Ghana News Agency had in previous days received several complaints of challenges encountered by candidates who were to do the online self-placement to get enrolment into senior high schools.

Among the challenges were their inability to access the CSSPS platform, network failures as well as shortages of e-vouchers.

Their fears were heightened on Wednesday, when the CSSPS system was reportedly shut down in the afternoon.

The Ghana Education Service in a statement, acknowledged the problems and said it had temporarily closed down the CSSPS self-placement site to help upgrade and increase the number of schools candidates could select from.

Several candidates, parents and internet café operators who spoke to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday afternoon, said they were now able to access the platform and completed their self-placements.

Precious Owusu, one of the candidates told GNA that, though she could not get her first choice school, she had been able to get a school.

Some parents, however, told the GNA that some of the schools available on the platform were far and could create a burden for their wards.

