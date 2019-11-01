news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Inchaban (WR), Nov. 1, GNA - The Authorities of the Sekondi School for the Deaf have called on stakeholders in the education sector to support the school with teaching and learning materials for effective academic delivery.

Mrs Favour Aflakpui, the headmistress of the School said the condition of the children demanded that they were assisted with the materials to aid their learning and appreciate the content of their curriculum.

"You know that these children are mostly hearing impaired and they tend to appreciate visuals rather than any other form of communication...we badly need the computers and projectors to assist them in their learning”.

Mrs Aflakpui said this after Keda Ceramics Company Limited supported them with quantities of soaps, Toilet rolls and tiles.

She said the school was currently bedevilled with numerous challenges including the lack of a comfortable dining hall for the children, dormitories, sewing machines and clothes for practicals.

Mrs. Aflakpui was, however, grateful to God and the Ghana Education Service for the continuous supply of teachers to the school.

The team from Keda were taken round the school to have a first-hand appreciation of the challenges facing the school. They were taken to the dormitories, the ICT classroom and the vocational block, which needed serious rehabilitation.

Mr. Patrick Zhang, from the Ceramics Company expressed the Company’s happiness to assist school, adding, the Company’s doors are always opened to help.

The District Director of Education, Nana Efua Amoakowaa Quansah thanked the company for providing help to the school.

GNA